The Fremont-Mills Knights overcame scoring just one point in the first quarter to beat Sidney 38-35, Tuesday, Dec. 17 and take sole possession of first place in the Corner Conference.
The Cowgirls enjoyed a 9-1 lead after one quarter, but the Knights cut the deficit to 18-13 at halftime and had a 27-24 lead after the third period.
Fremont-Mills improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Corner Conference with the win while Sidney fell to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The Knights are the only team remaining in the Corner without a conference loss.
Nobody scored in double figures for the Knights, but Kaylee Wright led the team with nine points. Kenna Howard, Teagan Ewalt and Courtney Goodman all added seven.
Maddy Duncan led the Cowgirls with 15 points, but was held to one field goal in the second half. Alexis Massey added eight points for the Cowgirls while Chay Ward scored seven.
Fremont-Mills wraps up 2019 with a trip to Stanton, Friday, Dec. 20. Sidney visits Essex the same day in their final conference game of the calendar year.
