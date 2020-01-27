MALVERN - The Fremont-Mills Knights had few answers for East Mills’ full court man-to-man defense and the Wolverines coasted to a 53-31 win, Friday, Jan. 24 in the girls consolation final of the Corner Conference Tournament.
An 11-0 run spanning the first two quarters gave East Mills early control with a 19-4 lead. The Wolverines led 30-15 at halftime.
Fremont-Mills’ Kenna Howard scored the third quarter’s second basket, but then East Mills scored the next 13 points to lead by 29, the largest margin of the game.
Fremont-Mills head coach Brett Weldon said his team simply couldn’t solve the Wolverine defense.
“It’s something we have worked on,” said Weldon, “but it’s hard to simulate in practice. Then we come out, look unsure of ourselves and we’re not confident. We try to do too much and we turn the ball over.”
Alex Knop led East Mills’ attack with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Wolverines improved to 9-3 on the season.
Howard and Courtney Goodman scored nine points each to lead the Knights.
“We didn’t get many good looks,” said Weldon. “Give them credit. Their defense caused us a lot of trouble.”
The Knights fell to 7-7 on the season and have lost three of four. Weldon said his team needs to improve and he’s confident they will do it.
“We have to stick together,” said Weldon. “You’re going to have those games, and it’s how you respond to it. We have to get back to work and keep improving. We want to be playing our best at the end and we want to make that happen.”
The Knights host Bedford, Monday, Jan. 27 before resuming conference play at Sidney, Friday, Jan. 31.
Welcome to the discussion.
