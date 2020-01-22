Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...MONONA, HARRISON, SHELBY, POTTAWATTAMIE, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, FREMONT AND PAGE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&