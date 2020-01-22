The Fremont-Mills Knights had quite a bit more trouble than expected, but posted a 44-37 win over Griswold, Tuesday, Jan. 21 in a Pool B game of the Corner Conference Tournament.
The Knights will now play Sidney, Wednesday, Jan. 22 in what amounts to a semifinal game of the tournament.
The Knights trailed the Tigers 21-20 at halftime, but were able to hold Griswold to four points in the third quarter to lead by four. Courtney Goodman scored all 10 of her points in the final quarter to wrap up the win for the Knights.
Kaylee Wright and Teagan Ewalt scored 13 points to lead the Knights with 11 of Wright’s 13 coming prior to halftime.
The Knights improved to 7-5 on the season.
Griswold fell to 2-11. Mikala Pelzer led the Tigers with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.