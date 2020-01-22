The Shenandoah Mustangs lost in blowout fashion for the second night in a row, suffering a 74-33 loss at Creston, Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The Panthers gradually pulled away all game, leading 22-11 after one quarter, 45-21 at halftime and 64-29 after three quarters.
Cael Kralik and Brance Baker combined to score 51 points as the Panthers completed the season sweep in the series and improved to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Braden Knight led the Mustangs with 13 points, including the only 3-point make for the Mustangs in 14 attempts.
Kyle Cerven added nine points and Anthony Stogdill finished with six as the Mustangs fell to 3-11 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
Stogdill and Blake Herold secured four rebounds each to lead the Mustangs, who host Lewis Central in their next game, Friday, Jan. 24.
