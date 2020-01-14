The Shenandoah Mustangs were even with Nodaway Valley at halftime, but couldn’t make enough plays late in a 54-48 Wolverine win, Monday, Jan. 13.
The Mustangs led 12-4 after the first quarter, but the Wolverines responded to enter the halftime break even at 21.
Braden Knight made three 3-point shots to lead Shenandoah with 20 points. Kyle Cerven added 14 while Blake Herold scored eight points and secured 10 rebounds.
Anthony Stogdill and Conner Birt combined for just six points, but both seniors finished with six assists as the Mustangs fell to 2-9 on the season ahead of rivalry road games with Red Oak and Clarinda to finish the week.
Toby Bower led Nodaway Valley with 21 points as the Wolverines improved to 6-3 on the season.
