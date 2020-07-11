SHENANDOAH – Braden Knight finished with two hits and four RBIs and Shenandoah senior Nick Mather threw a complete game in Shenandoah’s 11-1 win over Fremont-Mills.
The game was called in the sixth inning because of the run rule.
Mather and classmates Anthony Stogdill, Devin Morelock and Austin Herold were honored prior to the game and Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts continued to honor Herold by giving him his first start of the season.
Herold had elbow surgery this winter as he prepares to continue his baseball career at Southwest Tennessee Community College. Herold played one pitch defensively at first base before being removed from the game. Roberts said Herold, who was also unable to pitch most of last season because of an injury, deserved a final moment on the field as a Mustang.
“He meant a lot to this program and still does,” said Roberts. “He’s been an extra coach this summer, working with the pitchers and being in the dugout. Not every senior would have done that, knowing your year is over and still coming to every practice and every game. He deserved to have a final moment on the field and deserved that recognition from the crowd and his teammates.”
Herold’s classmate, Mather, scattered seven hits and struck out six, giving up just one earned run in six innings.
“I felt like I was throwing well,” said Mather. “My slider was working pretty well.”
Roberts said it was another good outing from his senior pitcher.
“He was sharp and mixing his pitches well,” Roberts said. “He threw pretty much anything for strikes.”
Shenandoah started quickly on offense with two runs in the first inning. Cain Lorimor singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Knight’s single. Knight advanced to second on the throw to the plate and third on an error on that throw. He scored on a wild pitch.
Blake Doyle walked in the second inning and scored on a stolen base and two wild pitches. Anthony Stogdill added another run for the Mustangs in the fourth when he scored without a hit.
Shenandoah’s only hit after the first inning came in the fourth. Mather and Lorimor both walked with two outs, and then Knight doubled in both runners.
Shenandoah scored four more runs in the fifth on a walk, an error and four hit batters. The Mustangs scored the game’s final run in the sixth on a wild pitch.
