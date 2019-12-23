Southwest Iowa wrestling ended the calendar year with three individual champions, Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Thunderbird Invitational, hosted by Johnson County Central, Nebraska.
Kyle Kesterson, Layne Ettleman and Colton Hauschild won their weight classes to lead the Warriors to a sixth-place team finish.
The Warriors scored 93 points, eight behind fifth-place Lincoln Christian. Yutan won the 13-team event with 170 points.
Kesterson won all four of his matches at 120 pounds. The first three were by fall in the first period. He then beat Justin Stanton of East Atchison by decision for the second time in three days, earning a 10-5 victory for the championship.
Ettleman won all five of his matches at 132. Four of them happened by fall in 70 seconds or less. The toughest of his round-robin matches was his second, a 9-8 decision over Sam Wooten of Mount Michael Benedictine.
Hauschild lost his first match to Cameron Detwiler of Mount Michael Benedictine by fall, but came back to win his next four and win the title. The four wins were all by first period fall.
Dawson Erickson won two of his four matches to finish third at 113 for the Warriors.
