The Sidney Cowboys scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and led the rest of the way in a 60-57 win over Fremont-Mills, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Knights came out hot, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to lead by five after one. The Cowboys answered with their own strong offensive quarter in the second and led 33-30 at halftime. The Knights led 45-43 after three before Sidney’s run to open the fourth.
Storm Barrett came off the bench and scored six points in the fourth quarter. Noah Jorgenson made 8 of 13 field goals for 24 points to lead Sidney in improving to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the Corner Conference.
Cole Jorgenson added 10 points for the Cowboys.
Noah led Sidney with seven rebounds. Barrett and Leighton Whipple added six boards each.
Jake Malcom and Cooper Langfelt scored 14 points each to lead the Knights. Taylor Reed added 11 with nine rebounds and six assists.
Eli Owen and James Switzer scored nine points each for Fremont-Mills.
The Knights fell to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
