The Sidney Cowboys scored 31 points in the first quarter and opened the calendar year with an 84-48 win over Clarinda Academy, Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Sidney led 44-26 at halftime and increased the lead to 66-34 by the end of the third quarter.
Noah Jorgenson finished with 31 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Cowboys. Cole Jorgenson added 19 points while Connery Humphries contributed 11.
“We were very efficient,” Sidney coach Kent Larsen said. “We shot the ball pretty well and our transition game was pretty effective.”
Garett Phillips scored eight points and Storm Barrett added seven as the Cowboys improved to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the Corner Conference.
Robert Powell led the Eagles with 28 points and 11 rebounds as Clarinda Academy dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
Sidney travels to Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday ahead of a home date with conference leader East Mills Friday.
