Sidney senior Noah Jorgenson exploded for 27 points in his final home game and his Cowboys held off Southwest Valley 63-59, Thursday, Feb. 6.
Jorgenson’s 27 points came on 15 shots while younger brother Cole contributed 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
Sidney enjoyed a 27-15 lead at halftime and still held a 42-32 advantage after three. Sidney needed nearly all of its 21 fourth quarter points as Southwest Valley came back, but couldn’t quite erase the Cowboy lead.
Leighton Whipple added six points for the Cowboys, who made 22 of 29 free throw attempts and 7 of 15 3-pointers.
Connery Humphries pulled down eight rebounds and Noah Jorgenson added seven to go with four steals and three assists.
Sidney improved to 10-9 with the win. The Timberwolves fell to 5-15, dropping their fourth in a row.
