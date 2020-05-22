The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has pushed the softball postseason back one week for the 2020 season.
The announcement came Friday, May 22 that the regional softball tournament will now start Monday, July 13 for Classes 1A and 2A, Wednesday, July 15 for Class 3A and Thursday, July 16 for Classes 4A and 5A.
The state softball tournament is now set for July 27-31 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
The IGHSAU announced Wednesday, May 20 that the softball season can begin with practices Monday, June 1. The first competitions are set for Monday, June 15.
