Shenandoah graduate Logan Hughes called her freshman basketball season at Missouri Western a “learning year.”
Hughes made a couple starts early in the season but finished the year averaging 11 minutes and 3.1 points per game.
She was part of a 21-8 basketball team that finished with a strong MIAA record of 13-6.
“We had a lot of upperclassmen on our team who helped me with the transition,” said Hughes. “Just practicing with high-level players helped me improve my skills each day.”
She said the pace of the game was the biggest adjustment she had to make, especially on the defensive end.
Missouri Western’s season ended Friday, March 6 at the conference tournament, just days before athletic events began to be canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said its been an interesting transition to off-season work away from her teammates.
“For the past two weeks we have had Zoom meetings,” said Hughes. “One day we’ll go over film with the coaches and returners and then we started a book club as a team. For the book club we met once each week with our coaches, returners and newcomers.”
Hughes continues to be in communication with many of her teammates and is working on her own to be ready for her sophomore season at the St. Joseph school.
“I’m doing ball-handling drills every day,” said Hughes. “I have also been using the hoops outside my house to get shots up. Staying in shape is really important so I have been doing some high intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts and going on runs.”
Hughes said the transition from classroom to home for her studies has been different as well.
“Being at home doing class online is not how I pictured my freshman year ending,” said Hughes. “I have Zoom meetings three times a week for classes and then work on homework every day.”
Overall, Hughes said she’s excited to see what she can do during her sophomore season on the court.
“I’m glad to have one year under my belt,” said Hughes, “and I’m looking forward to my second year and what it has to offer.”
Hughes had six teammates who were seniors.
