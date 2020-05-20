There will be high school softball and baseball this summer.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors and Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted Wednesday, May 20 to resume the 2020 summer seasons under Iowa Department of Education guidelines.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced earlier in the day that summer athletic seasons may be conducted for high school baseball and softball following a two-month suspension due to COVID-19.
Practice will begin Monday, June 1 with the first contests beginning Monday, June 15 and fans will be allowed at games.
Member schools are to follow reopening guidance entitled “Summer Sports” and “Use of School Facilities” from the Iowa Department of Education. That guidance is linked in the official release from the IHSAA and IGHSAU.
Dr. Ann Lebo, executive director of the Iowa Department of Education and member of the IHSAA Board of Control is expected to join Governor Reynolds at Thursday’s daily briefing.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA plan to issue further sport-specific guidance and FAQ lists early next week.
