Shenandoah senior Austin Herold will continue his baseball career in college.
A couple days after officially signing to pitch at Southwest Tennessee Community College, Herold held his official signing ceremony, Thursday, Dec. 19 at Shenandoah High School.
“It has been a dream for me to sign,” said Herold, “and sitting at that table is something I have looked forward to for six or seven years now. It’s what I have worked for for a long time now and seeing that dream fulfilled made me feel good.”
Herold said his journey to the Memphis-based school started several years ago.
“When I was younger I had a couple coaches who had connections there,” said Herold. “My pitching coach played at the University of Memphis and met a lot of people. My pitching coach was friends with (the Southwest Tennessee) head coach and that was my pipeline. Everything worked out really well.”
Erik Schoenrock is the head coach at the NJCAA Division I school, and led the Saluqis to a 17-33 record last spring.
Herold also mentioned a desire to go south, saying Memphis “was exactly where I wanted.”
Herold’s junior season at Shenandoah started out incredibly on the mound, striking out 15 in 5 2/3 innings in a win over Denison-Schleswig. He struck out nine more six days later against Harlan, but an injury made those innings his last of the summer. Herold said the injury wasn’t okay.
“I took it personally that I got hurt,” said Herold, “that I didn’t train hard enough last summer. I have already started my training progression to make sure I’m 100 percent healthy this summer.”
Herold played designated hitter the rest of his junior season after missing about a week and hit .244 with six home runs and 27 RBIs.
His senior season at Shenandoah will lead into fall ball at Southwest Tennessee before his first spring playing college baseball in 2021.
Academically, Herold’s goal is to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Emergency Medicine to become a firefighter or paramedic.
