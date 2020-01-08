Colton Hauschild won his 100th career match to highlight a 0-3 day for Southwest Iowa wrestling, Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Abraham Lincoln.
The Warriors lost to the host Lynx 64-14, AHSTW 60-18 and Tri-Center 46-29.
Hauschild won all three of his matches, giving him 101 for his career, which is one away from tying the Southwest Iowa all-time record.
Hauschild won a 15-0 technical fall over Tri-Center’s Rashon Noye. He pinned Taylor Owens of Abraham Lincoln in 32 seconds and AHSTW’s Aidan Cano in 1:46.
Southwest Iowa’s closest dual was against Tri-Center. Joseph Thompson started the dual with a win by fall over Ethan Chmelka at 160 pounds. Samuel Daly added a win by fall at 220. The Warriors forfeited three matches in between the two wins and lost two more by fall before Kyle Kesterson took a forfeit at 120 that brought the Warriors within 30-18 on the scoreboard.
The teams traded wins from there with Layne Ettleman winning a match by disqualification at 132 and Hauschild earning his technical fall at 145.
Hauschild’s win against AHSTW was the only contested win for the Warriors in that dual as Dawson Erickson and Spencer Baier took forfeit wins. There was a double forfeit at 106 and the Vikings won every other match by fall or forfeit.
Hauschild, Erickson and Kesterson all earned contested wins against the Lynx to score the 14 points. Erickson won a 15-5 major decision over Hannah Raney and Kesterson took an 8-0 major decision from Seth Frush. The Lynx won by forfeit or first period fall in every other match except the last in which Thompson lost an 11-0 major decision to Cam Erickson.
The three losses drop Southwest Iowa’s dual record to 3-9. The Warriors return to the mat, Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Winterset Tournament.
(0) comments
