Southwest Iowa wrestling won four of five first round matches, Friday, Jan. 24 at the John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational, but they combined to win just one more match the remainder of the tournament, which lasted into Saturday, Jan. 25 at Southwest Valley High School.
Colton Hauschild earned two wins at 145 pounds to lead the Warriors. He pinned John Malugani of Nodaway Valley in the first round before losing a 10-3 decision to Emry Colby of Panorama in the quarterfinals. Hauschild responded with a win by fall over Rashon Noye of Tri-Center, but lost by fall to Missouri Valley’s Eric McIlnay in the third round of consolation.
The other four Warriors all bowed out in the second round of consolation.
Layne Ettleman won his first round match over Levi Doolin of Clarinda Academy by fall at 132, but then took a 4-0 loss to Atlantic’s Jaxson Bell and a loss by fall Blake Radke of Missouri Valley.
Kesterson also opened with a win by fall at 120, beating East Mills’ Anthony Obermiller, but like Ettleman, Kesterson lost his next two. Bruce Shaha of Mount Ayr pinned him in the quarterfinals, and then Trey Chesnut of Creston/Orient-Macksburg earned a 6-2 decision.
Dawson Erickson had the same results at 113, starting with a win by fall over Chance Valenzuela of Bedford/Lenox. Jace Rose of Riverside beat Erickson by fall in the quarterfinals, and then Erickson forfeited his consolation match.
Justin Wells also competed for the Warriors and finished 0-2.
Overall, Southwest Iowa scored 19 points, which earned the Warriors a 19th-place finish.
The next two competitions for the Warriors will be at East Mills, Thursday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Feb. 1.
