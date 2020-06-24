SIDNEY – Griswold softball scored 12 runs on eight hits in the fourth inning to turn a close game into a 16-4 win over Sidney, Monday, June 22 in a game that was called after four innings due to the run rule.
Griswold scored single runs in both of the first two innings, and then scored two in the third after a two-out error extended the inning.
The first five Tigers had a hit to open the fourth frame and the hits kept coming against Sidney starting pitcher Olivia Larsen and reliever Makenna Laumann.
“Griswold has a good team and we knew they would hit the ball and put it in play,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We dodged some bullets early, but it snowballed in the fourth.”
Sidney trailed 16-2 after Griswold’s big inning and needed three runs to extend the game. The Cowgirls scored two. Faith Brumbaugh singled and Laumann walked to open the inning. After a couple strikeouts, a Tiger error scored both runners. Griswold pitcher Brenna Rossell responded with her sixth strikeout of the game to end it.
“Rossell threw strikes and we didn’t hit the ball well,” said Larsen, “especially at the top of the order.”
Brumbaugh finished with two of the four Cowgirl hits. Danica Laumann added an RBI hit in the first inning.
Larsen and Laumann combined to give up 13 hits and seven walks in the circle. Nine of Griswold’s 16 runs were earned.
The loss drops Sidney to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Corner Conference. Coach Larsen said they still control their own destiny to win both conference titles, but this loss makes it much more difficult.
“We still have a chance to tie for the conference,” said Larsen. “We’ll just have to take care of business at Stanton at the end of the year. The conference tournament is more difficult now. We’re the number three seed and we’ll have to work if we want to repeat.”
All nine Tigers in the batting order had at least one hit and at least one RBI. Griswold improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
