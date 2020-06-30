The Shenandoah baseball and softball teams both lost home games to St. Albert, Friday, June 26. The Mustangs were shut out 8-0 while the Fillies dropped a 9-5 decision.
Softball
Courtnee Griffin’s fourth-inning home run wasn’t enough as the Shenandoah Fillies lost for the second time in as many nights.
St. Albert finished with two different four-run innings and the Shenandoah bats couldn’t come up with enough to make up the different.
The Fillies had some chances early. A runner was thrown out at the plate after a Nichole Gilbert double in the first inning and the Fillies left two on base in the second.
They struck for a run in the third to tie the score. Delanie Voshell doubled to open the inning. Courtesy runner Jenna Burdorf advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout.
St. Albert’s first big inning was in the fourth. There was a runner on third with two outs in the inning, but the next four Saintes reached base on two hits, a catcher’s interference call and a dropped third strike.
Griffin’s home run shaved one run off St. Albert’s lead in the home fourth.
The lead grew to 9-2 in the sixth when four Saintes crossed the plate on three hits and two Fillie errors.
Shenandoah scored three runs in the sixth for the final margin. Griffin drove in another run on an RBI double. Sidda Rodewald followed with a single, and then both scored on Claire Adkins’ single.
A one-out walk was all the Shenandoah offense could do in the final frame.
Griffin led the offense with two hits and two RBIs. Adkins also drove in two runs.
Voshell struck out six over six innings in taking the loss. She gave up seven hits and walked four. Only four of the nine St. Albert runs were earned.
Shenandoah fell to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Alexis Narmi earned the complete game win for the Saintes. Shelby Hatcher paced the offense with three hits. The win ended a five-game losing streak for the Saintes, who improved to 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the conference.
Baseball
The Shenandoah Mustangs left six runners on base during the first four innings and the Hawkeye 10 Conference-leading Falcons used two big innings on offense to earn the win.
The win improved the Falcons to 8-0 in the conference, just two wins shy of running the table for a conference championship.
Shenandoah starting pitcher Cain Lorimor kept the Falcons off the scoreboard until Cy Patterson smacked a three-run home run in third inning. St. Albert added one more in the frame for a 4-0 edge.
The Falcons added another run in the fifth and three in the sixth against Carter Ruzek to finish the scoring.
Meanwhile, the Shenandoah offense had some chances to score early, but Falcon pitcher Luke Hubbard shut down each opportunity.
Lorimor singled to open the first, but was erased on a double play. Owen McCunn also walked in the inning. Shenandoah left the bases loaded in the third. Lorimor walked, Braden Knight doubled and McCunn was hit by a pitch, all with two outs, but Hubbard struck out Ruzek to end the threat.
Anthony Stogdill singled to open the fourth inning. Blake Doyle was hit by a pitch and then Devin Morelock reached on an error to load the bases with one out. Hubbard, though, induced a comebacker from Nick Mather, and started a 1-2-3 double play.
The Mustangs had just one hit and two runners over the final three innings.
Lorimor singled and walked twice as the Mustangs fell to 2-3 overall and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
