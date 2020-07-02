Courtnee Griffin’s second home run of the season was one of just four Shenandoah hits in a 7-2 loss to Lewis Central, Wednesday, July 1.
Shenandoah pitcher Delanie Voshell only gave up six hits, but she walked five Titans and Lewis Central scored seven runs, six earned, over six innings.
Griffin’s home run came in the second inning and tied the score at 1.
Lewis Central went in front for good in the home second on a single, two wild pitches and a sacrifice fly.
A leadoff double by Haley Bach started a three-run third frame for the Titans. A wild pitch and two groundouts scored the three runs.
Shenandoah scored its other run in the fifth. Sara Morales singled with one out, and then Voshell singled with two outs. An error allowed Morales to score and moved Voshell to third, but a pop up ended the inning with Shenandoah still trailing by three runs.
The Fillies had a pair of runners on base in the third and one in the sixth, but couldn’t add any runs.
Lewis Central added two runs in the fifth on two singles, two walks and a wild pitch for the final margin.
Morales had two of the four hits to lead the Fillies, who fell to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Megan Gittins was the only Titan with multiple hits. She was also the complete game winner in the circle as Lewis Central improved to 5-5 overall and 3-5 in the conference.
