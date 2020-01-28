The Fremont-Mills Knights started quickly and Courtney Goodman made enough free throws down the stretch to secure a 49-42 win over Bedford, Monday, Jan. 27.
The Knights led 18-5 after one quarter and 28-14 at halftime, but had to hold for to the seven-point win.
Goodman led the Knights with 18 points. She scored eight in the final quarter, including connecting on six of seven free throws. She scored 13 of her 18 points after halftime.
Kaelynn Driskell and Teagan Ewalt added nine points each as the Knights improved to 8-7 on the season.
Kennedy Weed led Bedford with 17 points as the Bulldogs fell to 4-10 on the season.
