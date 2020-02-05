The Shenandoah Fillies couldn’t stay with Class 4A number 4 Glenwood, Tuesday, Feb. 4 in a 70-36 loss.
The Rams led 15-6 after one quarter and 36-17 at halftime. The Rams gradually pulled away from Shenandoah throughout in a rescheduled game that was originally due to be played at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs last month.
Allie Eveland led the Fillies with 14 points and contributed five rebounds. Roxy Denton finished with seven points and seven boards while Nichole Gilbert scored six points and hauled down six rebounds.
The Fillies fell to 4-14 overall and 1-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the loss. They play Glenwood again, Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the home and regular season finale.
Glenwood improved to 18-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference to clinch at least a share of the conference title.
Madison Camden led the Rams with 23 points.
