ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes opened the calendar year with a 58-22 home loss to East Mills, Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Wolverines scored 15 points in the final three minutes of the first quarter to lead 26-6 after one. A 17-0 run spanning the first two quarters gave the Wolverines a 33-6 edge before the Trojanettes found the basket a few times to trail 40-14 at halftime.
East Mills extended the lead to 35 to start the running clock about midway through the third quarter and coasted from there for the final margin.
“They controlled the game,” Essex coach Rob Erickson said. “They were faster and more physical than us. We would grab a rebound, bring it down and they grabbed the ball from us.”
Erickson liked the rebounding effort from his team, but added they turned the ball over too many times to be competitive.
Desi Glasgo scored half of Essex’s first half points. Elise Dailey and Glasgo scored seven points each to lead the offensive effort.
Brianne Johnson added four points for the Trojanettes, who fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the Corner Conference.
“We have to be able to score,” said Erickson. “Putting 20 some points on the board isn’t going to make it. We’re also working on our passing all the time.”
Miah Urban led four Wolverines in double figures with 15 points as they improved to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the Corner Conference.
The Trojanettes continue a busy week with road games against East Atchison and Griswold Jan. 9 and 10.
