The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional basketball pairings, Wednesday, Feb. 5 for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A.
The Shenandoah Fillies are in Class 3A Region 8 and will again play Red Oak in the postseason. The first round game will be played in Red Oak, Saturday, Feb. 15. The Tigers are ranked seventh in Class 3A by the IGHSAU. The winner will play either Atlantic or Clarinda, Wednesday, Feb. 19 in a regional semifinal. Number 14 West Marshall, Nevada, Creston and Clarke are on the other side of the bracket with the regional final to be played, Saturday, Feb. 22 at Waukee High School.
Essex also faces a tough opponent in round one as the Trojanettes will travel to St. Albert, Thursday, Feb. 13 to open play in Class 1A Region 7. The winner of that game will play either East Mills or Southwest Valley in the second round, Tuesday, Feb. 18. Central Decatur, Mormon Trail, Lenox or Bedford will be the regional semifinal opponent, Friday, Feb. 21.
Sidney and Fremont-Mills will renew their rivalry in a first round game in 1A-7 with Sidney playing host, Thursday, Feb. 13. The winner will travel to face eighth-ranked Exira-EHK, Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the second round. Stanton, Diagonal, Audubon and Orient-Macksburg are the possible regional semifinal opponents.
The 1A Region 7 final is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26 at either Harlan or Creston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.