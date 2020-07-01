The Shenandoah Fillies’ offense came alive while the Mustangs couldn’t find any offense in Denison, Tuesday, June 30.
Softball
Nichole Gilbert finished with five hits, Delanie Voshell homered and a nine-run fourth inning gave the Shenandoah Fillies the spark they needed to beat Denison-Schleswig 15-5.
The Fillies trailed 3-0 after three innings. An error started the fourth frame. Courtnee Griffin walked and a sacrifice moved the runners up. Sara Morales followed with a two-run single to put Shenandoah on the board. Claire Adkins walked, and then Voshell singled in a run to tie the game. After a sacrifice, Gilbert doubled in two. Another walk followed before Blank’s RBI single. Wild pitches plated the final three runs.
The bats weren’t done at that point. Shenandoah added four more runs in the fifth, starting with Voshell’s two-run home run after a leadoff walk. A walk and a single followed before Natalie Gilbert singled in two.
Brooklen Black and Nichole Gilbert added RBI singles in the sixth inning, which extended the margin to 11.
The Monarchs pushed one run across in the home sixth, but Voshell stranded two runners to finish the game an inning early. She gave up three hits and five walks. Two of the five runs were earned. She struck out five.
Voshell’s home run was one of her two hits.
The Fillies improved to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Monarchs fell to 3-8 overall and 3-6 in the conference.
Baseball
The Shenandoah Mustangs managed just one hit and two baserunners in a 10-0 loss to Denison-Schleswig in a game that was called in the fifth inning.
Jack Mendlik only needed 72 pitches to last all five innings for the Monarchs. He struck out seven.
Braiden Heiden homered twice to lead the Monarch offense.
The Monarchs put the game out of reach early with three runs on five hits in the second inning. They added four runs on five hits in the third, including Heiden’s first home run. His other blast came the following inning. Denison-Schleswig scored two more runs in the fifth inning to end the game.
Braden Knight singled with one out in the fourth. Anthony Stogdill walked with two outs in the same inning.
Cain Lorimor gave up the first eight runs in three-plus innings. Nick Mather completed the game, giving up two unearned runs. Lorimor and Mather combined for four strikeouts.
The loss was Shenandoah’s fifth straight in the Hawkeye 10, dropping their record to 3-5 overall and 2-5 in the conference. The Monarchs improved to 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.