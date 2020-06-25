The Shenandoah Fillies won their fifth consecutive game to start the season, 14-6 over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Wednesday, June 24.
For the fifth straight game, the Fillie bats reached double figures in runs. They have scored 69 runs in five games.
Sisters Nichole and Natalie Gilbert led the way offensively with a combined seven hits and seven RBIs.
The Fillies scored their first two runs in the opening frame. Delanie Voshell and Nichole Gilbert both singled, and then scored on Natalie Gilbert’s single.
The Yellow Jackets took the lead in the home first with a four-run first inning on four hits against Shenandoah pitcher Sidda Rodewald.
Rodewald settled down nicely from there, giving up five hits and two runs over the next five innings.
The Fillies’ biggest inning was the second when they scored seven runs on just three hits. Twelve batters came to the plate in the inning, with half of them taking a walk from Thomas Jefferson pitcher Alyssa Denman. Natalie Gilbert’s second hit of the game came in the inning and produced her third and fourth RBIs of the contest.
The score stayed 9-4 until the fifth when Rodewald singled in Natalie Gilbert and Brooklen Black.
The Fillies added a run in the sixth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs and then Natalie Gilbert reached on a fielder’s choice, driving in her fifth run. The Yellow Jackets threw another runner out on the base paths as the Fillies left the bases loaded in the inning.
Thomas Jefferson scored two in the home sixth, but Shenandoah responded with two in the seventh. Macee Blank led off with a single, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout. Ava Godfread took a walk and then the Gilbert sisters each followed with a single, the last being Natalie’s sixth RBI.
Nichole Gilbert finished with four hits. Natalie Gilbert added three. Voshell, Lydia Morales and Claire Adkins produced two hits each. Rodewald drove in two runs.
Rodewald earned her second win of the season in the circle, striking out two without walking anyone in six innings. Jenna Burdorf worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless seventh.
