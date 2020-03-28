Natalie Gilbert is one of five Shenandoah athletes out for four sports as a senior. She reflected on her sports career, Wednesday, March 11.
Gilbert is part of the volleyball, bowling, tennis and softball programs. She has played volleyball, tennis and softball since she was little, but made the switch from basketball to bowling her senior year.
“I just wasn’t happy playing basketball,” said Gilbert. “I still love the sport, but I wanted to try something new. A lot of people pressured me to try bowling all through high school and I finally said let’s just do it.”
That put Gilbert in a sport without twin sister Nichole, who stayed on the basketball court, which took some getting used to.
“It was really scary because (Nichole) wasn’t by my side,” Natalie said, “but I liked it a lot. We have to get used to not being together for when we go to college. It was a good change.
Natalie had trouble deciding on a favorite sport between tennis and volleyball, saying “probably tennis.”
“It’s hard to pick (a favorite)” she said, “because they are all so different.”
Gilbert said her best sport is probably tennis as well, and one she and the Fillies have enjoyed a ton of success. Gilbert teamed up with her sister to place third at the state doubles tournament last season and also helped lead the Fillies to a third-place finish in the team bracket.
When asked about a favorite sports memory, she mentioned her and Nichole’s only loss at the state doubles tennis tournament.
“The doubles semifinal match lasted almost two hours,” Natalie said. “It was great to be by my sister’s side and it was definitely an experience. I learned a lot from it. There are always things to improve on, but we showed we can compete with the best.”
Volleyball produced the moment she would like to have back, a five-set regional tournament loss to Red Oak her sophomore year.
“We were so close,” Gilbert said, “and it was heartbreaking because they ended up going to state. We knew we could have been there.”
She has also played volleyball outside of school during her high school career.
Outside of sports, Gilbert is active in NHS and the school’s viz-arts program.
“We always have the Hawkeye 10 art show,” said Gilbert, “and take trips, so those are good learning moments. For NHS we do a blood drive. It’s nice to help people out.”
After high school, Gilbert will attend Kansas State University and enter the interior design program. She wants to be successful with that and also hopes to meet new people and stay active in volleyball or tennis.
Gilbert is glad to have been a four-sport athlete throughout her high school career and said it has taught her to work hard.
“It’s not easy playing multiple sports,” said Gilbert, “because you don’t always get the extra practice out of season like some other people. You definitely have to work just as hard, if not harder, to put time in.”
