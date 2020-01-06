Shenandoah basketball will take part in the 14th annual Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout, Friday, Jan. 10 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
The Fillies and Mustangs will play Glenwood in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader in the third and fourth games of the day at the MAC. Tip times are scheduled for 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and are good for all 12 games of the two-day shootout. No passes, including conference passes, will be accepted. Tickets are available at the MAC Box Office at (712) 323-0536 or at any Ticketmaster location.
The Glenwood teams entered the week with a combined 15-3 overall record and the girls are undefeated. Glenwood is one of the hosts of the event, along with the four competing Council Bluffs schools.
Fremont-Mills’ basketball teams will play Underwood as part of the shootout with the games spanning the two days. The girls game opens the shootout at 4 p.m. Friday with the boys game leading off Saturday’s competition at 10 a.m.
There will be 12 games during the two-day shootout with the Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln teams playing Nebraska opponents in Border Battle contests.
The full schedule is below.
Friday
4:00 – Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood (girls)
5:30 – Thomas Jefferson vs. Louisville (boys)
7:00 – Glenwood vs. Shenandoah (girls)
8:30 – Glenwood vs. Shenandoah (boys)
Saturday
10:00 – Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood (boys)
11:30 – Thomas Jefferson vs. Plattsmouth (girls)
1:00 – Treynor vs. St. Albert (girls)
2:30 – Ankeny Christian vs. St. Albert (boys)
4:00 – Lewis Central vs. Millard South (girls)
5:30 – Lewis Central vs. Millard South (boys)
7:00 – Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (girls)
8:30 – Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (boys)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.