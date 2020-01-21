The Fremont-Mills Knights opened the Corner Conference Tournament with a 57-36 win over Griswold, Monday, Jan. 20.
This game was the first in Pool A of the Corner Conference Tournament and put the Knights one win away from the tournament final.
Individual stats and additional information from the game will be added here when available.
The Knights improved to 6-8 on the season while the Tigers dropped to 2-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.