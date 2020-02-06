Football districts are set and the 2020 season will look quite similar to the last few as the Iowa High School Athletic Association released information, Thursday, Feb. 6 for the upcoming season.
A nine-game regular season and 16-team playoff bracket will be in place for all classes and district assignments have been released only for the 2020 season. The IHSAA released football districts in two-year cycles in the past. The IHSAA decided to reassess football again after the 2020 season due to ongoing classification discussions and the implementation of a success model in Class 4A.
The Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will again be used to rank the at-large playoff qualifiers and seed the playoff field.
The 2020 football season starts Friday, Aug. 28 with the postseason beginning Friday, Oct. 30 in all classes.
Shenandoah is in Class 2A again this season and the class will again feature nine districts of six teams each. The playoffs will be made up of the nine district champions and seven at-large teams.
The Mustangs are in Class 2A District 9 again with Atlantic, Greene County and Red Oak also staying in the district. Clarinda and Des Moines Christian join the district, taking the place of Kuemper Catholic and OABCIG.
Sidney is in Class A for the first time since 2001. Class A is made up of 60 teams with 10 districts of six teams each. The playoffs will be made up of the 10 district champions and six at-large teams.
The Cowboys are in Class A District 9 with AHSTW, Riverside, Southwest Valley, St. Albert and Tri-Center.
Sidney’s move to Class A is pending appeal. The district has one more appeal to stay in Class 8-Man. That appeal will be heard in March by the IHSAA’s Representative Council. The IHSAA said complete team schedules for the entire state won’t be released until after that appeal is heard. Sidney will be in Class 8-Man District 7 if the district wins its appeal.
Class 8-Man District 7 is one of the four eight-team districts in the class with the four other districts having nine teams each. The eight district champions and eight at-large teams will qualify for the postseason.
Stanton/Essex and Fremont-Mills will play in District 7 with Bedford, CAM, East Mills, East Union, Griswold and Lenox.
