High school football teams from across the state know what their regular season schedule looks like for this fall after the Iowa High School Athletic Association released 2020 football schedules for all six classes, Thursday, March 26.
Shenandoah, Sidney and Fremont-Mills will all play five home games with Stanton/Essex playing four games at home.
Shenandoah will open the season on the road against AHSTW. Sidney and Southwest Valley will come to Shenandoah the following two weeks before the Mustangs travel to Riverside in Week 4.
Class 2A District 9 play starts with a road game against Des Moines Christian. Shenandoah’s two biggest rivals are the opponents the next two weeks with Red Oak coming to Mustang Field and the Mustangs traveling to Clarinda.
The season ends with consecutive home games with Atlantic and Greene County traveling to Shenandoah.
Sidney’s first 11-man football game since 2001 will be at home against West Monona. Sidney will continue non-district play with a trip to Shenandoah before hosting Logan-Magnolia and traveling to Red Oak.
Class A District 9 play starts with back-to-back home games against Tri-Center and AHSTW. Sidney will then travel two straight weeks to Riverside and Southwest Valley before hosting St. Albert in the season-finale.
Stanton/Essex will play both of its non-district games on the road against Seymour/Moulton-Udell and Southeast Warren.
The Vikings come home to play East Union and East Mills to open play in Class 8-Man District 7 before traveling to Bedford.
A home game with Griswold follows, then a trip to Fremont-Mills and the home finale against Lenox. The season will end with a trip to CAM.
Fremont-Mills will play both of its non-district games at home, taking on Southeast Warren and Lamoni.
The Knights will open Class 8-Man District 7 play at Bedford before hosting Griswold. Consecutive road games against East Mills and East Union follow before a home game with Stanton/Essex.
A trip to CAM and a home game with Lenox wrap up the season.
Week one of the high school football season is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28. Look for more on the high school football schedules with reaction from area coaches in the coming days.
