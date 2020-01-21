The Shenandoah Fillies earned their third victory of the season, 48-28 over Tri-Center, Monday, Jan. 20.
It was the program’s annual Pink Out game and the win also came in senior Roxy Denton’s first game of the season.
Denton started and finished with seven points and five rebounds after missing the first 12 games of the season with an injury.
Ava Wolf led Shenandoah with 14 points and nine rebounds as 11 Fillies scored at least one point.
Shenandoah trailed 6-5 after the first quarter, but used a 12-2 second quarter to grab the lead and control of the game. The Fillies extended the advantage to 31-15 by the end of the third quarter.
Emily McGargill joined Denton with seven points. Brenna Godfread controlled six rebounds. Brooklen Black and Sidda Rodewald tied for the team lead with four steals each.
Shenandoah improved to 3-10 with the win. Tri-Center fell to 2-10.
