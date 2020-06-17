SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies sent 10 batters to the plate as part of a five-run fifth inning in a 10-7 win over Clarinda on Monday, June 15.
It was the first game of the season for both teams and the first competition for a girls athletic program at either school in nearly four months.
The Fillies led 5-4 entering the home fifth and scored five runs on just two hits. Clarinda helped with three errors, a walk and a hit batsman.
Courtnee Griffin was hit by a pitch after an error to start the inning. With one out, Macee Blank singled in two. Delanie Voshell added a two-out RBI single and then an error plated two more.
“Our defense let us down one inning,” Clarinda head coach Seth Allbaugh said, “and that decided the game, but the girls battled hard all game.”
Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said several of his girls stepped up, starting with Blank. She didn’t play much offense last season, but came through in the season opener with two hits and two RBIs, hitting in the eighth spot in the order.
Clarinda came right back with three runs in the sixth inning to cut the lead in half. Two walks started the inning. Emma Allbaugh added a single after a fielder’s choice to load the bases. A wild pitch scored one with two outs, and then No. 9 hitter Kylie Shackelford roped a double into left field, plating two. Voshell came back to retire the final four, the first four hitters in the lineup, to complete the win.
“Delanie was inconsistent, but that’s to be expected,” said Burdorf. “She did strike out 13 girls and in the middle innings she worked with a better pace. She was a little faster and more in rhythm.”
Voshell struck out four in the first inning and seven over the first two innings, although the Cardinals scored three.
Allbaugh said his team found an offensive rhythm after early struggles.
“Early in the game we struggled putting the bat on the ball,” Allbaugh said, “but as the game went on we got some bunts down and hit the ball hard. We got into a rhythm and got our timing down.”
Bradlie Wilmes and Maddie Sunderman also had hits for the Cardinals. Wilmes drove in a run. Emma Allbaugh reached base all three plate appearances.
Voshell struck out 13, but walked four, hit a batter and gave up four hits. Five of the seven Cardinal runs were earned.
Clarinda pitcher Aziah Smalley gave up eight hits and six walks while striking out one. Six of the 10 Fillie runs were earned.
Sara Morales and Nichole Gilbert joined Blank with two hits to lead Shenandoah. Gilbert also drove in two runs. Lydia Morales reached base three times, scoring twice.
It was a good season-opening win after the long layoff, according to Burdorf.
“We knocked off some rust,” said Burdorf. “It was a quick two weeks and play. There are definitely some things we haven’t worked on yet in practice and we definitely need to see more live pitching, but I was pleased with the effort.”
Allbaugh would have liked a better result, but said the loss gave him a better idea of things to work on.
This is the only scheduled meeting between the two rivals.
