The Shenandoah Fillies and Sidney Cowgirls received home games in the first round of the regional softball tournament in pairings released, Thursday, July 2, by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Shenandoah is in Class 3A Region 3 and hosts Red Oak in the first round at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 15.
Clarinda is also in that region and travels to Atlantic for a game at the same time. The winners play, Friday, July 17 in a regional semifinal.
The regional final is Monday, July 20. Creston is on the other half of the bracket, along with Des Moines Christian, Saydel and North Polk.
Sidney and Essex are both in Class 1A Region 3.
The Cowgirls host Stanton to open the tournament at 7 p.m., Monday, July 13.
Essex makes the trip to Central Decatur that evening with the winners of those games playing in the second round, Wednesday, July 15.
The winner of that game moves to a regional semifinal, Friday, July 17 with Twin Cedars, Diagonal and Mormon Trail the possible opponents.
The regional final is July 20. Fremont-Mills, East Mills, Lenox, Bedford, Southwest Valley, Lamoni and Wayne are on the other side of the bracket.
Each regional champion advances to the state softball tournament, July 27-31 at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
