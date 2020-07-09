The Shenandoah Fillies took the lead early, and then pulled away late for a 7-2 win over Griswold, Wednesday, July 8.
Shenandoah scored four runs over the first three innings and also left seven runners on base in taking a 4-0 lead.
Delanie Voshell singled and scored on a Macee Blank single in the first inning. Sara Morales walked to open the second frame. Voshell singled her in and then scored on Nichole Gilbert’s single. Sidda Rodewald walked to open the third inning and scored on Morales’ single.
The Tigers only had two hits against two Shenandoah pitchers for the game, but scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the Shenandoah lead to 4-2.
The Fillies scored three runs in the sixth inning to put the game away. After two groundouts to start the inning, Natalie Gilbert reached on an error. Brooklen Black, Courtnee Griffin, Rodewald and Morales all followed with singles, leading to the three runs.
Nichole Gilbert led the Fillies with three hits while Rodewald, Morales and Voshell all had two. Rodewald drove in two with her sixth-inning single.
The Fillies outhit the Tigers 13-2, improving Shenandoah’s overall record to 10-5 and dropping Griswold’s to 10-8.
Anna Kelley finished with both of Griswold’s hits, including an RBI single in the fifth.
Voshell pitched the first five innings for the Fillies. She struck out six, giving up one hit and two runs, one earned. Jenna Burdorf came on relief and pitched two scoreless innings with one strikeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.