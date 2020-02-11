The Shenandoah Fillies started quickly, taking a 22-5 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a 63-36 win over Missouri Valley, Monday, Feb. 10.
A 16-0 run spanning the first and second quarters gave the Fillies a 19-point lead.
Ava Wolf led the Fillies with 17 points and Roxy Denton added 16 as Shenandoah improved to 5-15 on the season.
Nichole Gilbert added eight points for the Fillies as Shenandoah led 31-18 at halftime and 45-28 after the third quarter before expanding the margin in the final eight minutes.
The Lady Reds dropped to 3-17 on the season. Carlie Winchester led Missouri Valley with 11 points.
