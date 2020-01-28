CLARINDA – The Shenandoah Fillies gave up the game’s first points, but then scored the next 22 and were never challenged in a 56-32 win over Clarinda, Monday, Jan. 27.
The Fillies made four 3-point shots from three different players in that early stretch to take control of the game and earn their first Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season.
“(The quick start) was the key,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We made some outside shots and finished at the hoop. There were some parts that weren’t real pretty after that, but overall we did a lot of good things.”
The Fillies led 32-12 at halftime and 45-20 after the third period. The second half was pretty even with both teams getting a little aggressive defensively leading to a lot of fouls called on both sides.
“We didn’t adjust real well,” said Weinrich. “The (officials) started calling the game tighter. We did a nice job of pressuring the ball early. Lydia Morales had several steals, but we kept playing the same way and they made some free throws.”
Morales, Roxy Denton and Sidda Rodewald scored eight points each to lead a balanced offensive attack. Morales added six rebounds and five steals.
Allie Eveland, Sara Morales and Ava Wolf all added seven points with Wolf pulling down eight rebounds.
Emily McGargill, Brenna Godfread and Keelee Razee, who started in place of Nichole Gilbert, who missed the game because of an illness, all scored as well. In a battle of two teams in search of their first conference win, Weinrich liked how his team came out in earning the road win.
“We were looking for our first Hawkeye 10 win and so were they, “said Weinrich, “and I imagine they were excited too. We showed up early and sent a clear message that (Monday) we were the better team.”
The Fillies improved to 4-12 overall and 1-6 in the Hawkeye 10. Next up is a home date with Denison-Schleswig, Friday, Jan. 31.
Clarinda fell to 1-15 and 0-8 in the conference. Jessalee Neihart led the Cardinals with nine points and nine rebounds.
(0) comments
