RED OAK – The Shenandoah Fillies showed arguably their best effort of the season, Saturday, Feb. 15 in a first-round game of the Class 3A Region 8 Tournament.
Unfortunately for the Fillies, a slow start kept them from a possible upset against fourth-ranked Red Oak as the Tigers defeated the Fillies 68-55 to advance to a regional semifinal.
Red Oak led 15-2 at the 3:29 mark of the opening quarter after a six-point possession that included two 3-pointers from Red Oak senior Ellie Rengstorf with a Shenandoah foul in between.
Shenandoah responded with back-to-back triples from Roxy Denton and Nichole Gilbert. The Tigers would score the next nine, however, and would lead by as many as 23 after Chloe Johnson made three of four free throws at the 4:04 mark.
Johnson received four free throws after Denton committed a hard foul on Johnson on a layup attempt. Johnson came back and bumped Denton, who responded with a shove. The bump either wasn’t seen or wasn’t bad enough to warrant a call as Denton picked up a technical foul. While Red Oak added to the lead, the Fillies took momentum.
Sidda Rodewald made a couple free throws and banked in a 3-pointer as part of a 7-0 run to end the first half, cutting the Red Oak lead to 35-19.
“The kids were fired up after the technical,” Shenandoah coach Jon Weinrich said. “We executed in the second half and didn’t turn it over much. It’s funny when shots start going in, you play a little harder. It was just too little, too late.”
The Fillies scored 15 points in the third quarter and 21 more in the fourth quarter, but could never trim Red Oak’s lead to single digits.
A 6-0 run capped by two Ava Wolf baskets cut Red Oak’s lead to 43-30 with 3:44 to go in the third quarter, but Rengstorf responded with a 3-pointer, one of her five on the night.
Red Oak built the lead back to 21, but Shenandoah scored the next seven spanning into the final period. Red Oak again built the lead to 18, but saw Shenandoah score six straight with two Nichole Gilbert free throws cutting the Tiger lead to 63-51 with 1:49 remaining.
After a Tiger free throw, Denton scored to make it 64-53 with 1:26 to go, but the Fillies only scored two more points.
“We kept trying to get (the deficit) under 10 and then we thought we would be in good shape,” said Weinrich. “Unfortunately every time we got close they made a bucket. The kids battled, they made some shots and played hard. We matched their physicality. Unfortunately, we needed to make a couple more shots earlier.”
Denton led the Fillies with 17 points, including making four of six 3-point attempts. She added five rebounds.
Wolf was seven for nine from the floor for 14 points to go with five rebounds.
Gilbert finished her career with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Fillies finished with a 5-17 overall record. They lose five seniors, four of them: Gilbert, Denton, Lydia Morales and Emily McGargill, were part of the team’s regular rotation.
“The last couple games were our best (of the season),” said Weinrich. “It would be nice to play a couple more games, but unfortunately that’s not the way it works. We played more people this year. Practice was always good and the kids bought into their roles. We knew there would be some adjustments (early in the season) and it went a little slower than anticipated, but at the end our best (was even) with their best for about 28 minutes. A couple more baskets (at the start) and it’s really interesting.”
Rengstorf led Red Oak with 31 points and Allie West added 11 as the Tigers improved to 19-3. They host Atlantic, Wednesday, Feb. 19 in a regional semifinal.
