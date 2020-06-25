The Shenandoah Fillies rallied for their fourth consecutive win, 10-8 over Creston, while the Mustangs dropped their first game of the season by the score of 5-2, Tuesday, June 23 in Creston.
Softball
Shenandoah scored the game’s final seven runs in securing a road win to stay unbeaten four games into the season.
Creston scored four runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth against Shenandoah pitcher Delaine Voshell and led 8-3 after the fourth.
Sara Morales and Macee Blank had RBI hits in the fourth inning, and then a four-run fifth inning brought Shenandoah right back into the game.
Lydia Morales opened the fifth with a single and scored on Nichole Gilbert’s double. Natalie Gilbert and Sara Morales also singled and then Courtnee Griffin doubled cutting the lead to 8-6. An RBI single by Blank scored Griffin to bring the Fillies within one.
Creston loaded the bases with one out in the home fifth on two walks and an error, but Voshell got a pop out and line out to Nichole Gilbert at short to escape still within one run.
Voshell singled to open the sixth inning, advanced to second on a wild pitch, third on a passed ball and then scored on an error to tie the game.
Voshell worked a perfect sixth in the circle and the Fillie bats wasted no time taking their first lead in the seventh.
Sara Morales’ third hit of the game was a leadoff single. She advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Griffin’s second double of the contest. Sidda Rodewald singled Griffin over to third, and then an RBI groundout by Blank extended Shenandoah’s lead to 10-8.
Voshell worked around a pair of walks to work a scoreless seventh and give the Fillies the victory.
The Shenandoah bats erupted for 16 hits, 15 of them in the final four innings against two Creston pitchers. Nichole Gilbert, Sara Morales and Griffin all had three hits to lead the Shenandoah offense. Lydia Morales and Blank added two hits each. Blank and Sara Morales both drove in three runs. Griffin added two RBIs.
Shenandoah improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Voshell gave up nine hits, eight of them coming in Creston’s two big innings. She also walked six and struck out five in earning the win.
Sara Keeler led Creston’s offense with two hits and two walks. Emma Hanson drove in three runs as the Panthers fell to 3-2 overall and in the conference.
Baseball
The Shenandoah Mustangs suffered their first loss of the season, a 5-2 defeat at Creston.
Creston led 5-0 going into the sixth inning when the Mustangs found the scoreboard. With two outs, Blake Doyle took a walk from Creston starting pitcher Gavin Shawler. Anthony Stogdill and Carter Ruzek followed with singles for the first Mustang run. An error off the bat of Blake Herold scored Stogdill, and then after a walk the bases were loaded. Shawler responded with a strikeout of Brody Owen, however, to keep the lead at three.
A walk and a hit batter gave the Mustangs a couple runners with one out in the seventh against relief pitcher Evan Bruce. A groundout moved them to second and third, but Bruce induced a comebacker to end the game and earn the save.
Shenandoah had at least one runner in every inning but one. Braden Knight had the only other Mustang hit.
Ruzek and Knight reached base three times each for the Mustangs, who fell to 2-1 overall and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Three singles scored Creston’s first run against Doyle in the first inning. A couple errors and a double plated two more in the third. Cain Lorimor gave up two runs in the fifth on one hit.
Doyle and Lorimor combined to walk eight in six innings while striking out nine. Doyle took the loss, his first of the season.
Creston improved to 2-2 overall and in the conference.
