Shenandoah softball scored 18 runs in earning a win at Tri-Center, Monday, July 6 while Shenandoah baseball crossed the plate just once in a loss to the Trojans.
Softball
Lydia Morales, Courtnee Griffin and Claire Adkins all had two hits as the Fillies scored in six of seven innings in an 18-5 win over Tri-Center.
The Fillies ended the game with 10 hits, but took 13 walks against two Tri-Center pitchers.
Shenandoah scored four runs without a hit in the first inning. Macee Blank took a bases loaded walk and Griffin drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Tri-Center scored three runs on four hits in the home first, but another four-run inning in the second gave the Fillies a bit more cushion.
The only hit of the second inning was Blank’s two-run single. Natalie Gilbert drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Gilbert’s two-run single highlighted a three-run third inning, extending Shenandoah’s lead to 11-3. A single by Griffin brought Gilbert across the plate.
Adkins singled in a run in the fourth while Lydia Morales had an RBI groundout.
An RBI groundout by Sara Morales in the fifth inning gave the Fillies a 10-run lead at 14-4, but Tri-Center pushed across a run in the home fifth against Jenna Burdorf to extend the game.
Nichole Gilbert singled in two runs and Natalie Gilbert’s second sacrifice fly helped the Fillies to score four times in the seventh.
Every Fillie starter reached base at least once. Six starters reached base at least four times as the Fillies improved to 9-4 on the season.
Voshell and Burdorf combined to strike out 10 Trojans with Voshell fanning seven over four innings to earn the win.
The loss dropped Tri-Center to 1-13 on the season.
Baseball
Tri-Center’s five-run first inning was more than enough in earning a 9-1 win over Shenandoah.
The Trojans scored five runs on three walks, two Mustang errors and one hit in the opening frame. All five runs charged to Shenandoah starting pitcher Cain Lorimor were unearned.
Lorimor settled down from there, giving up just two runs on three hits in his four remaining innings.
The Trojans added two runs against Logan Dickerson in the sixth inning.
Anthony Stogdill scored Shenandoah’s only run. He singled to lead off the fourth inning, stole second and scored on an error.
Owen McCunn had a three-hit day to lead the offense.
Tri-Center pitcher Kaleb Smith reached the pitch limit after 6 2/3 innings, giving up five hits.
The Mustangs had multiple runners on base in four different innings, but scored just once. Braden Knight had the other Mustang hit.
Number nine hitter Kaden McDermott led the Trojans with two hits as Tri-Center improved to 8-3 on the season.
The Mustangs fell to 3-8 with the loss.
