The Shenandoah Mustangs and Fillies completed the home portion of the bowling season with wins over St. Albert, Monday, Jan. 20.
The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,884 to beat the Falcons by exactly 400. The Fillies ended with a 2,131, beating an 808 from the Saintes, who had just three athletes.
Bailey Maher led the Shenandoah girls with a 168 top game and 333 top series. Her 168 first game and 165 second game were the two best in the competition.
Alyssa Dukes was next for Shenandoah with a 288 series, followed by Natalie Gilbert’s 280, Ireland Palmer’s 267 and Alexa Munsinger’s 256. Ciara Schierkolk added a 240 for the Fillies.
A 167 second game was the top Baker score for the Fillies.
Zander Steiner bowled a 221 in his second game for top overall game while Devin Morelock’s 389 took top series.
Jake Denny of St. Albert finished with a 416 to earn overall top series honors.
The Mustangs were very balanced with all six athletes within 27 pins of each other for series score. Wyatt Aufdenberg bowled a 383 and Seth Hughes added a 382 in his first varsity competition of the season. The final two scorers were Zayne Zwickel with a 376 and Steiner’s 374. Payton Stephens added a 362.
Shenandoah led by 222 pins going into the Baker series and extended the lead in every round, breaking 200 twice led by a 247 fourth game. The Mustangs bowled a 980 series.
Next up for the Mustangs and Fillies is a trip to ThunderBowl in Council Bluffs, Monday, Jan. 27 to battle Thomas Jefferson.
