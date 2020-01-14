The Shenandoah Fillies put up a shot to go in front with 45 seconds left, but it didn’t fall and Nodaway Valley escaped Shenandoah with a 69-63 win, Monday, Jan. 13.
The 63 points were a season-high for the Fillies and head coach Jon Weinrich said it was easily the best his team had played this season as they fell to 2-9 overall.
The Fillies trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter, but stormed back to nearly hand the Wolverines their second loss of the season.
Ava Wolf led the Fillies with 20 points. Nichole Gilbert added 11 on a trio of 3-point shots. Sidda Rodewald and Emily McGargill both made two triples to score six points each.
Regan Weinheimer led four Wolverines in double figures with 18 points.
Nodaway Valley’s overall record improved to 9-1.
The Fillies hit the road the rest of the week for rivalry games with Red Oak and Clarinda.
