The Shenandoah Fillies enjoyed an early lead over Class 3A No. 11 Atlantic, but couldn’t find enough offense to stay with the Trojans in an 8-3 loss.
Atlantic had already secured the outright Hawkeye 10 Conference championship prior to the game, but completed an unbeaten run through the conference with the win.
Shenandoah’s only two hits came in the first two innings. Delanie Voshell opened the game with a single, and Macee Blank led off the second frame with a single, but neither advanced past second base.
Shenandoah scored twice in the third inning because of four Atlantic errors.
Atlantic tied the game in the fourth inning on a hit, a walk and an error.
Olivia Engler’s three-run double was the only hit of a three-run fourth to give the Trojans a 5-2 lead.
The Fillies pushed a run across in the fifth. Voshell walked to open the inning, advanced around to third on a groundout and scored on an error.
Atlantic added three runs on four hits in the seventh with Engler adding an RBI hit.
Engler struck out eight Fillies in the circle to earn the win as the Trojans improved to 14-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference.
Engler, Alyssa Derby and Kennedy Goergen all had two hits to lead the Trojans.
Voshell struck out six Trojans, but gave up eight hits and five walks. Five of the eight Atlantic runs were earned.
The Fillies fell to 9-5 overall and finished fifth in the conference with an even 5-5 record.
