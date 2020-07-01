The Shenandoah Mustangs and Fillies dropped home games against Glenwood 4-3 and 7-0, respectively, Monday, June 29.
Softball
The Shenandoah Fillies had plenty of chances, but left seven runners in scoring position in a 4-3 loss to Glenwood.
A couple errors helped Glenwood score three runs in the first inning and that was nearly enough.
Shenandoah answered with two runs in the second inning. Courtnee Griffin led off with a walk, and then Sidda Rodewald reached on an error. A wild pitch moved the runners up a base, and then Macee Blank singled in a run. After a sacrifice, Delanie Voshell drove in a run on a groundout.
The score stayed 3-2 until the seventh.
Sara Kolle walked to open the final frame for the Rams. She advanced to third on a one-out single from Taryn Bertini and then scored on a wild pitch.
Voshell opened the home seventh with a single. Then, with one out Nichole Gilbert doubled in Voshell, but Gilbert was tagged out trying to advance to third on the throw home. Natalie Gilbert grounded out to end the game.
The Fillies finished with eight hits, including three each from Blank and Nichole Gilbert.
Shenandoah left runners at second and third in the first inning, Blank was stranded at third after her RBI hit in the second. The Fillies also left runners at second and third in the sixth frame.
Voshell gave up just five hits in the circle. She walked three and struck out six. Only one of the four runs was earned.
The Fillies fell to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Rams improved to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
Baseball
Blake Herold’s two hits were the only hits for the Mustangs in a 7-0 loss to Glenwood.
The Mustangs had six additional runners, but only advanced past second base once.
Herold singled with two outs in the second inning, and then doubled with two outs in the fourth. He didn’t advance either time.
Four Glenwood pitchers combined to shut down the Shenandoah bats with none going more than 2 2/3 innings. The Ram pitchers combined to strike out 10 Mustangs.
Blake Doyle reached the maximum 110 pitches with two outs in the sixth inning. He gave up eight hits, four walks and six runs, four earned, while striking out four. Carter Ruzek gave up an additional unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.
The Rams scored three runs on four hits and a three-base error in the first inning. A run scored on an error in the fourth and Glenwood added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Rams finished with 12 hits with four athletes contributing two each.
Shenandoah fell to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Rams improved to 4-3 overall and in the conference.
