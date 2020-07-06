The Shenandoah Fillies won 8-2 at Kuemper Catholic, Thursday, July 2 while the Mustangs dropped a 15-5 decision to the Knights.
Softball
Four different Shenandoah Fillies finished with two hits and Delanie Voshell limited the Knight bats to two runs on four hits in a Hawkeye 10 Conference victory for Shenandoah.
The Fillies started strong offensively with a pair of two-out runs in the first inning. Nichole Gilbert singled and then Natalie Gilbert and Macee Blank drew walks to load the bases. Courtnee Griffin followed with a two-run single.
Sidda Rodewald walked and came around to score on a single by Voshell in the second inning to extend Shenandoah’s lead to 3-0.
Kuemper scored once in the home second, but the Fillies came back with another RBI hit from Griffin in the third to make the score 4-1.
An error and a hit by Natalie Gilbert added another run for the Fillies in the fifth after Kuemper pushed its final run across in the third.
Shenandoah scored three more runs in the seventh to extend the lead to its final margin and add some cushion. Voshell and Lydia Morales singled with one out. Nichole Gilbert followed with a two-run double. She would come around to score on an error for the final run.
The Gilbert sisters, Griffin and Voshell all had two hits to lead the Shenandoah bats with Griffin driving in three runs.
Voshell struck out 11 in the circle while giving up four hits, three walks and two unearned runs.
The Fillies improved to 8-4 overall and 5-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Kuemper dropped to 5-9 overall and 3-6 in the conference.
Baseball
Kuemper Catholic sent 11 to the plate against Shenandoah starting pitcher Carter Ruzek in the first inning and rolled to a 15-5 win.
The game was called in the sixth inning because of the run rule.
The Mustangs scored first. Cain Lorimor opened the game with a single. Braden Knight reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third on an Owen McCunn single and a walk. Ruzek singled in Knight, but the Mustangs left the bases loaded.
Kuemper’s lead was 8-1 when Shenandoah scored again in the fourth inning. An error and a walk put a couple Mustangs on base, and then both scored on Knight’s triple. He would score on an error that brought the Mustangs to within 8-4.
Kuemper answered with four runs in the fourth against Ruzek and Logan Dickerson and then added a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to complete the game.
Devin Morelock singled in the final Mustang run in the fifth.
The Mustangs finished the game with seven hits, led by two from McCunn. Shenandoah dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
The Knights improved to 10-6 overall and 7-2 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.