The Shenandoah Fillies overcame a slow start to earn their second win of the season, 47-38 over Fremont-Mills, Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Knights led 10-4 after the first quarter and still enjoyed a 20-19 at the break. The Fillies took the lead in the third quarter, but couldn’t put the game away until the closing moments.
Nichole Gilbert and Ava Wolf scored 11 points each to lead the Fillies, who improved to 2-8 on the season. Keelee Razee added nine points while Emily McGargill scored eight.
Shenandoah improved to 2-8 on the season with the win while Fremont-Mills fell to 5-4.
Kaelynn Driskell led the Knights with 11 points. Courtney Goodman added eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.