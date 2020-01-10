The Shenandoah Mustangs raced out a 17-point lead after one quarter and earned their second win of the season, 58-35 over Fremont-Mills, Thursday, Jan. 9.
The score was 19-2 after one quarter and the Mustangs held a 30-14 advantage at halftime. They continued to extend the lead over the final two quarters.
Kyle Cerven made four 3-pointers in leading Shenandoah with 18 points. He added eight rebounds.
Braden Knight and Blake Herold added 10 points each for the Mustangs with Herold contributing eight rebounds.
Conner Birt finished with six points, six assists and four rebounds as the Mustangs ended a seven-game losing streak to improve to 2-8 on the season.
Eli Owen drained three outside shots to lead the Knights with 15 points. Taylor Reed added eight while James Switzer had six points and six rebounds.
The Knights fell to 4-6 on the season.
