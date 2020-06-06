Nearly everyone returns for a Shenandoah baseball team that won seven games last season, two in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Anthony Stogdill, Devin Morelock and Nick Mather are three seniors who return to the lineup after starting more than 20 games last season.
Stogdill and Morelock will likely take up two of the outfield positions. Stogdill hit .205 and led the team with 11 stolen bases. Morelock was a .235 hitter. The pair combined for 27 RBIs.
Mather was used mainly on the mound a year ago and led the Mustangs with 44 2/3 innings pitched and 34 strikeouts. He finished the season with a 4.70 ERA.
Blake Doyle and Cain Lorimor are juniors who also saw a lot of time on the mound last season. Doyle struck out 27 with a 3.77 ERA in 39 innings while Lorimor pitched 34 1/3 innings with 19 strikeouts and an 8.56 ERA.
Doyle and Lorimor were every day players last season. Lorimor played multiple positions and hit .277. Doyle hit .169 as primarily a corner infielder.
Owen McCunn is another junior who returns as Shenandoah’s primary catcher. He led the Mustangs with 24 hits last season.
Braden Knight is another top returner after hitting .245 and playing shortstop every day.
“We have a lot of experience coming back from a team that showed a lot of ability at times last year,” Mustangs head coach Brett Roberts said. “We are deep at a lot of positions and have some players that are flexible in their positioning.”
Carter Ruzek and Brody Owen add to a deep junior class. Owen hit .261 in 23 at-bats last year, playing infield and outfield. Ruzek missed much of last season because of injury but pitched and played infield for the Mustangs as a freshman.
Freshman Blake Herold and sophomore Logan Dickerson also return. Herold was in the starting lineup most days, playing multiple positions, and Dickerson spent some time on the mound late in the year.
Seth Hughes and Couper Gile are two more juniors that could push their way into the lineup this summer.
Roberts said this is a great chance for these kids to turn what was a tough spring into a great summer.
“We need to take advantage of the opportunity that has been presented to us by the athletic association and our school system,” Roberts said. “Opportunities like this do not come around very often and most players in the country would love to be where we are right now.”
The Mustangs open the season against their two biggest rivals. They host Clarinda June 15 and travel to Red Oak June 16.
The Mustangs play just five of their 14 games at home this season. They host Harlan, St. Albert and Glenwood during a five-day stretch late in the month. A home game with Fremont-Mills completes the regular season. District play begins, Saturday, July 11.
