Fremont-Mills freshman Teagan Ewalt scored 16 points in leading Fremont-Mills to a 57-29 win over Essex, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Kenna Howard joined Ewalt in double figures with 10 points as the Knights improved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Corner Conference.
Ewalt scored all 16 of her points in the first half as the Knights built a 29-14 lead going into halftime. They extended the lead to 47-20 by the end of the third quarter.
Elise Dailey led the Trojanettes with 12 points. Riley Jensen and Helen Nicholas added six points each as the Trojanettes fell to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the Corner Conference.
Essex travels to Griswold for a makeup game, Thursday, Jan. 16. The Knights host East Mills in conference play Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.