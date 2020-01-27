Ava Wolf scored 12 points to lead Shenandoah during a 73-30 loss to Lewis Central, Friday, Jan. 24.
Wolf made six of her nine field goal attempts and added five rebounds as the Fillies fell to 3-12 overall and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Roxy Denton added nine points for Shenandoah.
Lewis Central gradually extended the lead throughout the game, holding a 19-5 advantage after one quarter and a 36-12 lead at halftime. The Titan lead grew to 59-20 after the third period.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Titans to improve to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
Delaney Esterling scored 26 points to lead Lewis Central.
