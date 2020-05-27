Essex has set its baseball and softball schedules for the summer.
Essex softball will field its own team this summer after sharing with Stanton last year with Kim Burns serving as head coach. Seth Ward is the new coach of the Trojan baseball team.
The Trojans and Trojanettes will begin practice Monday, June 1 with the first games taking place June 15.
Essex co-athletic director Rob Erickson said there could be another game or two added to the schedule, but as of now the Essex teams will play only conference games.
The Corner Conference teams will play each other once this season and then also take part in the conference tournament, which will be played in the same spot it was originally scheduled.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced last week the extension of the softball regular season by one week. Class 1A regional play will start Monday, July 13 while baseball district play opens Thursday, July 9.
Essex’s softball and baseball schedule follows.
Monday, June 15: Softball/Baseball at Stanton
Friday, June 19: Softball/Baseball at home vs. Fremont-Mills
Monday, June 22: Softball/Baseball at East Mills
Thursday, June 25: Softball/Baseball Corner Conference Tournament
Friday, June 26: Softball/Baseball Corner Conference Tournament finals (at Essex)
Monday, June 29: Softball/Baseball at home vs. Sidney
Thursday, July 2: Softball/Baseball at home vs. Griswold
